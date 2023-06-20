Vicki Murchison

Vicki Murchison, 68, of Hooks, Texas passed away on June 18, 2023. She was born May 27, 1955 to Alva and Dorothy Trammell in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and Wendy Murchison.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son BJ Murchison and wife Kelly of Hooks, Texas; daughter Jessica Price and husband Chris of Hooks, Texas; grandchildren Taylor Groves, Tyler Groves, Miley Murchison, Lynzi Murchison; brother Mickey Trammell and wife Jan of Texarkana; two nephews Jon Trammell and wife Jacqueline of Texarkana; David Trammell and wife Kadie of Dallas, Texas; along with a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church will Dr. Kyle Peters officiating.

Burial will follow at Marvin Cemetery, Wallace, Arkansas

Online registration www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

