Sandra Kay Murphy, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 in a Texarkana facility. Ms. Murphy was born February 12, 2023 in Arden Arkansas to “TB” and Pauline Altenbaumer. She was a health care Provider and a believer in Jesus. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Glen Lewis.

She is survived by a son, Jason Murphy, grandson, Benjamin Murphy, three sisters, Callie Kestler, June Brocks, Rose Chaudrue, 2 nephews, Chris Stroud, Kevin Stroud, four special friends, Bonnie Easley, Regian Harris, Neva Grider, Vicki Cox and a number of other friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Private interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.