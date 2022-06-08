Linda Lou Roberts

January 17, 1938 - June 6, 2022

By
Jordan Turner
-
Linda Lou Roberts age 84 of Avery, Texas passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Roberts was born January 17, 1938 in Red River County, Texas. She was a Homemaker and is preceded in death by her husband, Butler Roberts and father, David Wayne Burkhead.

She is survived by a son, Danney Roberts of Avery, Texas and special friends, Luella Rediess of Malta Texas and Ernest Atchley of Malta, Texas.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Avery Cemetery, Avery, Texas with Bro. Leo Smith officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

