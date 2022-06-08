Mary Crawford

Advertisement

Mary Ann Crawford, age 78, of Hooks, Texas, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Crawford was born May 23, 1944, in Texarkana, Texas to Alfred and Cecil (Sager) Mize. She was a former employee of First National Bank, New Boston and retired from Hooks ISD where she was an administrative secretary. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church Hooks. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and taking care of her husband and grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ethel Faye Mize.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Dale Crawford; one daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Robert Son; two granddaughters, Bobbie Dale Son and Jennifer Nicole Son; one sister, Vanessa “Pug” Harvey and husband, Bob; nephew Sean Harvey; niece Deanna Crawford; special friend Alaina Sipes and numerous other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

