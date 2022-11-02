Linda Mae Birdsong

Advertisement

Linda Birdsong, 76 of New Boston, TX passed away Friday, October 28, 2002, at home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born October 13, 1946, in Wichita Falls, TX to Weona Mae Walters and Samuel Jerome Yates. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts such as sewing, painting, crocheting, and quilting. She acquired a GED after dropping out of school in the 8th grade. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Lynn Birdsong, a son Michael Wayne Birdsong and a son in law, Dennis Flores.

Praising the Lord for her life are 2 daughters and son-in-law, Sondra Lynn Flores, and Susan and Wesley Owen of New Boston, TX. One son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Kayte Birdsong of Bivens, TX. 17 Grandchildren and 34 Great Grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff of Encare Hospice.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1 at 1 p.m. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bates & Rolf funeral home in New Boston, TX. Brother Roy Ford will be officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Hooks, TX. The family will be at the home of Jennifer and James Culverhouse in New Boston, TX

