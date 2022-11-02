Advertisement

Wilbur “Bill” Finigan, 73, of Texarkana, Texas died October 29, 2022.

He was born February 7, 1949 in Sussex, New Jersey to Thomas and Josephine Finnigan.

Bill leaves behind his wife Laura K. Finigan, children; Louis Finigan, Richard “Bud” Finigan, Jonathan Quinn, Sarah Quinn, Terri Kroeger, Wayne Cleveland; four grandchildren, Emmy Lou, Kathryn, Zarina, Daymon, Brittany, Allie, Dillon, and Jordan; brother Thomas “Tom” Finnigan; and two sisters Rana Chattaway and Josephine Pollard.

Advertisement

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

