Kimberly Henry

Kimberly “Kim” Henry, age 34, of Texarkana, passed away on November 9, 2021 from complications due to spina bifida.

Her smile and laugh were contagious. And she had a love for Bingo and frog legs.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Ross Henry, grandmother, Julia Waller, great-grandmother, Julia Ragsdale.

Survivors include her father, Mike Henry of Texarkana; sister, Amber Gilliland and husband, Greg of Bossier; niece, Michaela Gilliland; nephew, Valend Gilliland of Bossier; aunt, Sheila Isaacs and husband, Mike of Illinois; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 between 1:00 and 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

