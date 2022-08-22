Advertisement

Lisa Diane Avila, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Avila was born September 3, 1964, in Sikeston, Missouri. She was a very loving and caring woman who was always thinking of others. She was fun loving and loved spending time with her family. If she was not spending time with her family, she was either reading a book or crafting. Mrs. Avila was preceded in death by one son, Aaron Avila; her parents, Lowell and Barbara Starbuck and one brother, Michael Starbuck.

She is survived by one son, Gabriel Avila; her significant other, Miguel Florez; two sisters, Sandra Reazin, Nancy Orr; one brother, Scott Starbuck; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Saturday August 20, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

