Bre Schrader

Bre Danielle Schrader, 41, of Texarkana passed away May 12, 2022.

She was born on February 20, 1981, in Texarkana, Texas. She was the first female host of “Know It All Trivia” and hosted trivia once a week at Pop’s Place. She was the founder and executive director of the Arkansas Pin Up and Burlesque Society. Bre lived her life like no one was watching. She was the same person privately, publicly, and personally.

Survivors include her Mom (TFM) and Dad Sandra and Allen Campbell of Texarkana, Texas; sister Dee Page and brother in law Kyle Page; the best niece ever Reagan (Reagadoodle) Page; father William Schrader and wife Janet; two stepsisters Nicole Campbell, Erin Langlois and husband Mark; Aunt Janet and uncle Richard Beck form Benton, Louisiana, Uncle Frank Bower of Leary, Texas; along with a host of loving family in Texarkana, Colorado, Florida, New York, Kentucky and a multitude of friends that loved and adored her.

Memorial services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Following the service, please join the family for a continuation of the celebration for our beloved Bre, at the home of Sandy and Allen Campbell, 3504 Cooper Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

