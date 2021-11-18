Advertisement

Lit Jefferson, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at a local hospital.

Mr. Jefferson was born on September 12, 1940 in El Campo, Texas to Emmit Jefferson and Dovey Jefferson.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jacinda Jefferson of Texarkana, Texas; his children, Monica Parks of San Marcus, Texas, Veronica Howard of Beeville, Texas, Craig Jefferson of Manor, Texas, TJ Jefferson of Waco, Texas, Kendra Bowen of Norphlet, Arkansas, and Breanna Jefferson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren and great-children; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Church on The Rock with Pastor John White officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

