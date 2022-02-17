Advertisement

Loraine Gordon, 78, of Texarkana passed away February 15, 2022. She was born November 30, 1943 to Marion Newell and Ellen Lou Lockard Newell in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Debbie Gordon, siblings, John Newell, Patsy Cushen, Marilyn Williams, great granddaughter Taylor Rae Foster and Donna Hart. She retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Gordon of Texarkana; her children Tammy Cave, Kelly Poor of Green forest, Arkansas, Dwight Foster and wife Vanessa of Atlanta, Texas, Linda Roberts and husband Ronnie of Huntington, Arkansas, Wayne Foster and wife Summer of Texarkana, Texas, Chuck Gordon and wife Joyce of Austin, Texas, and Gary Gordon of Texarkana, Texas; 19 Grandchildren, 22 Great grandchildren; siblings BJ Dominguez and husband Steve of Lowell, Arkansas, Janet Banister and husband Roy Blevins, Arkansas, M. Nathan Newell of Rogers, Arkansas, Nate Newell and wife Carmen of Brownsville, Tennessee, Pat Gray of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and Mark Newell and wife Theresa of Leitchfield, Kentucky and her Best Friend, Judy Lee.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Online registration www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

