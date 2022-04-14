Advertisement

W M Griffin AKA Tim H, 67 of Hooks, Tx gained his wings April 4th 2022 at Wadley hospital. W M Griffin was born December 14th 1954 in New Boston Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Marie Griffin and M H Griffin. Four sister Christine Johnson, Bernice Johnson, Curtley Martin and Viola griffin. Two brothers, M H Griffin, Jr and H.M. Griffin, Sr and his loving mother-n-law Rosie Holder.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 17 years Shelia Mobley Jones Griffin, four sons, William Griffin of Austin, Texas, Cosman Jones of Hooks, Tx, Davelin Jones of Hooks, Tx and Finis Jones of Hooks, Tx. Two daughters, Oletha Griffin of Austin, Tx and Mary Griffin of Austin, Tx. Three brothers Johnny Griffin and wife Tersea of New Boston, Tx. Richard Earl Griffin of McKinney, Tx and Tony House of New Boston, Tx. One sister Mary Gooden of Hooks, Tx. Four brother-n-laws Alvin AKA Big Al Mobley of Texarkana, Tx, Larry Walker of Nash, Tx, Jimmy Walker of Texarkana, Tx and Brandon Walker and wife Debbie of Marietta, Tx. Two sister – n- laws Sharon Estes of Texarkana, Tx and Rhonda Vazques and Chico of Big Sandy, TX. Seven grand daughters, four grandsons, three great grand daughters and two great grandsons and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Special friend Mike Moore and Cheryl Pierce, Vicki Aydelott.

W M Griffin proudly served in the United States Marien Corp for 6 years. A Vietnam Vet. Afterwards he worked at RRAD as a tow truck operator and mechanic for 17 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his fur babies Bubba, Kilo, Chloe Bear and ET. He was a loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Brother-n-law and friend. A kind and generous man. You could almost find him riding the roads with his wife, Shelia, listening to the Blues or simply sitting on his front porch. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Rev. Willie Betts and Ryan Keel officiating. Interment will be in Hooks Cemetery, Hooks, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

