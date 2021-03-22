Advertisement

Lois (Darlene) Williams, 69, died Thursday March 11, 2021 at her residence in Texarkana, TX.

Mrs. Williams was born on February 8, 1952 Revon Woods and Martha Stedham Woods. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Timothy Williams and Kenny Stafford; and a daughter Kristye Cook.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband Creig Williams; daughters Kimi Baker and Jamie Williams; eight grandchildren, Kala, Rebecca, Kinsley, Hailey, McKenna, Brayden, Dylan, Ciara, and Alex; and one sister Dianna Nolley.

Mrs. Williams enjoyed working with crafts and collecting roosters of any color and size. She adored her dog Sassy and loved spending time with her family.