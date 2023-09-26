Lonnie Early

Sponsor

Lonnie Charles Early went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife of 61 years and his children.

Lonnie was born on November 8, 1942 and raised in Blanket, Texas, by his grandparents Lee S. Early and Edna Goddard Early and Aunt Evelyn Lee. He graduated from Blanket High School in 1961, and Howard Payne University in 1965 with an accounting degree. He was the Chief Financial officer of Oaklawn Bank and retired after 37 years in banking. Lonnie was a member of the Texarkana Noon Lion’s Club for 40 years serving as Secretary/Treasurer.

Lonnie and Elaine are longtime members of First Baptist Church Moores Lane where they taught in the 3-year-old Sunday School class. He shared his love of Christmas with his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for his love of Jesus and his family.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sloane Early; his mother, Joyce Stephens; his father, Lee S. Early, Jr.; his grandparents, Lee S. Early, Edna Goddard Early; and his aunt Evelyn Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Early; his children, Michael Early (Kellye) of Nacogdoches, Kenneth Early (Kellie) of Kerrville, Donna Riddle (Ricky) of Texarkana and Gary Early (Mindy) of Texarkana; his grandchildren, Jordan Early, Jennifer Davis, Garrett Early, Jessica Labeff, Matt Riddle, Kayla Riddle, Carson Early and Greer Early; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Texarkana in the Atrium officiated by Rev. Mike Beck and Gary Early. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8PM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

