Phines Duke of Hooks, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at her residence at Autumn Wind in New Boston, Texas surrounded by her family. She was 98 years of age.

Phines was born September 18, 1925, in Clarksville, Texas to Lucille and Arla Hooser. She was a Farmers Insurance agent and homemaker. She supported her husband, Joe in Duke Real Estate, Duke Construction, and the cattle business. She was a faithful member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

Phines was an avid traveler and drove her own motor home until she was 90 years old. Her passions included flowers, flower beds, and any type of outside yard work. Her request when she moved to Autumn Wind was to have flowers on her patio, which she enjoyed. She enjoyed playing games with her friends. She continued that hobby when she moved to Autumn Wind, playing Chicken Foot and Bingo. She loved earning Bingo Bucks, as she had about $2000 accumulated. But, most of all, she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Duke; daughter-in-law, Reba Duke; and mother and father, Lucille and Arla Hooser.

She is survived by her son, Joseph H. Duke of Hooks, Texas; her daughter, Linda Lax and husband Terry of Edgewood, New Mexico; grandchildren, Jeff and wife Angie Duke of Hooks; Jeremy (Bubba) Duke and wife Shannon of Hooks; Lana Donnelly and husband Eddie of Hooks; Nicholas Lax of Edgewood; great-grandchildren, Levi Duke of Hooks; Harmon Duke of Dallas, Texas; Dakotah Duke and wife Katie of Hooks; Kaitlyn Durham and husband Kason of North Carolina; Jaeley Barton of Hooks; numerous nieces, nephews and family members; and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will accept friends one hour prior to the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 1:00 PM.

Memorials can be sent to Myrtle Springs Baptist Church and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

