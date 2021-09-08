Advertisement

Margaret Tackett, 74, of Texarkana passed away September 6, 2021. She was born December 14, 1946 to Ocie and Esther Pettis in Bastrop, Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Bettie Middleton.

Margaret leaves behind her husband Jimmy D. Tackett of Texarkana; children Cindy Turner of Bossier City, Louisiana, Connie and Brian Demby of Texarkana, William Tackett of Bossier City, Louisiana; six grandchildren Crystal Binning, Colby Griffith, Clay Jeffirs, Cheyenne Hill, Cason Tackett, Hayden Chandler; seven great grandchildren and brother Charlie Pettis and wife Becky of Waskom, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, September 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Services will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will be at 5803 A Larry Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503