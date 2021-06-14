Advertisement

Glenn F. McAuley, 99, of Texarkana, died June 12, 2021. He was born September 30, 1921, to Frank and Jessie Roberts McAuley in Mt. Vernon, Texas.

He attended Mt. Vernon High School, LeTourneau and Vanderbilt Universities. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah, Georgia, and private practice. He was a member of Walnut Church of Christ. He was a seven-year veteran serving in Europe during WWII and was awarded three bronze stars. Glenn loved traveling, playing golf with his friends, and attending the Masters Golf Tournament. He attended the tournament over fifty times.

He leaves behind his wife, Imogene (Gene) Tibbit McAuley, nephews Gary McAuley (Suzette) of Tyler, Texas, John McAuley (Dorothy) of Winnsboro, Texas, special great niece Courtney Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas, his furry pal, Bogie, and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. McAuley will lie in state Monday, June 14, 2021, from 10:00 am- 8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.