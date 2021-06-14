Advertisement
Glenn F. McAuley, 99, of Texarkana, died June 12, 2021. He was born September 30, 1921, to Frank and Jessie Roberts McAuley in Mt. Vernon, Texas.
He leaves behind his wife, Imogene (Gene) Tibbit McAuley, nephews Gary McAuley (Suzette) of Tyler, Texas, John McAuley (Dorothy) of Winnsboro, Texas, special great niece Courtney Miller of Texarkana, Arkansas, his furry pal, Bogie, and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas.
Mr. McAuley will lie in state Monday, June 14, 2021, from 10:00 am- 8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.
