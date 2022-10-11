Advertisement

Our dearly departed Mother, Louberta Jean Roberts (Bert), age 72, died

Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her residence in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Louberta was born in Texarkana, Texas on November 7, 1949 to Arbie

Jean Irving. She attended Dunbar High School and graduated in 1967.

Louberta entered into Holy Matrimony to Herman Roberts on January 14,

1972. Mrs. Roberts was a Deputy Assessor at the Miller County

Courthouse for 21 years. She was a faithful servant of God and she

attended Twin City Baptist Church of Christ and Atlanta Street Church

of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman Roberts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her Mother: Arbie Jean Irving of

Texarkana, TX; 3 Children: Ann (Pernell) Ross of San Antonio, TX,

Cotral Halton of San Antonio, TX; and Takila Harvey (Sebastian) of Los

Angeles, CA; 6 Grandchildren: Adeeshia Ross of San Antonio, TX,

VonTarius Halton (USMC) of Macon, GA, Anthony “Pee Wee” Halton of

North Carolina, Malachi Harvey (USN) of San Diego CA, Kyana Ross of

San Antonio, TX and Makayli Harvey of Texarkana, AR; 4 Brothers:

Harold (Wanda) Irving of Texarkana, TX, Gerald (Angie) Irving of

Sharpsburg, GA, David (Betty) Irving of Charlottsville, SC and Phillip

Irving of Plano TX; 3 Sisters: Nancy Stokes of Ocala, Fl, Janis Irving

of Texarkana, AR, and Lillian “Cookie” (Leonard) of Texarkana, AR ; 1

Great-Great Son: Akeem Abraham , Jr of San Antonio, TX and a host of

nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Service Wednesday, October 12, 2022 11:00 AM at Twin City

Church of Christ, 2101 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas with Brother David

Watkins, III, Eulogist. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens

under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED!

