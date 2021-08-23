Sherry Davis

Advertisement

Sherry Kay Davis, age 59, of Redwater, Texas, died Friday, August 20, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Davis was born April 29, 1962, in Texarkana, Texas to Bobby Adams and Ellen Manning Adams. Sherry enjoyed camping, canoeing, going to concerts and was on a bowling team for many years. She was active with all school activities and sports at Redwater schools. Sherry worked alongside her husband at his business, Danny’s Imports. She was a staple there and kept the business running smoothly.

Sherry courageously battled lymphoma for thirteen years and had beat the disease. It did not define her, and she continued to live her life to the fullest helping anyone who needed anything at any time. Her life centered around being “Mimi” to her three grandchildren. She was a loving, giving person and will be missed tremendously.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Adams.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Davis of Redwater; one daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Bryan Curry of Fort Mills, South Carolina; one son and daughter-in-law, Dylan and Brittany Davis of Texarkana; one bonus daughter, Miranda Thomley of Fort Mills, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Carson Curry, Dalton Curry, and Kollyns Davis; one sister, Debbie Hendrix of Garland, Texas along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.