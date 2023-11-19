Louis Edward Coleman

Loved ones left to cherish his memory

, are his

loving and dedicated wife of 45 years,

Dorothy E. Coleman,

loving daughter,

Yvette (Michael) Smith,

beloved sons,

Louis F. (Angela) Coleman; and Brent (Ashanti) Coleman, eleven beautiful grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren,

sisters,

Nora Virginia (James) Yarbrough; Irene (Robert) Tidwell,

brothers,

Horace (Loretta) Coleman; Dave (Doretha) Coleman; Herbert (Charlotte) Coleman; Otis (Casha) Coleman; and Troy Gulley Coleman, many beloved nephews and adored nieces, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Louis was a faithful church member and dedicated Deacon for 35 years, serving at Progressive Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church, in Rockford, Illinois, and Lonoke Baptist Church, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He had a great love for the Lord and a strong hold in his faith.

Louis enjoyed a peaceful life, full of love. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and fishing before he became ill with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a wonderful man, a devoted and loving husband to his beautiful wife, and a great father to his children and grandchildren.

Louis was a source of inspiration to many and his passing leaves a void in the hearts of everyone he knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering faith in God. His legacy lives on in our memories and hearts, and he will always be affectionately known to his wife, kids, and grandkids, as their gentle giant.