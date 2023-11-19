Calvin Stewart, Sr. was born February 28, 1926 in Antioch, Arkansas. He was one of five children born to the late Tommie and Ellen Stewart.

Due to the death of his father, a 6 year old boy became the head of the household and never looked back.

He completed 8th grades of education before going to mechanic school.

He raised seven children by himself as a hard working man and was a dedicated farmer.

He was preceded in death by: Ethel Williamson Stewart (1st Wife), Glenda Archer Stewart (2nd Wife); Sons: Calvin Stewart, Jr. and Richard Stewart. Siblings: A. G. Stewart, Ola Mae German and Christine McGee.

He leaves to cherish his memories:

Grandson: Jason Stewart (Shelli) of Texarkana, AR

One Sister: Charlene Stewart (Oliver) of Texarkana, TX

Sons: Alvin Stewart (Dorothy) of Mandeville, AR

J. D. Stewart (Tanya) of Texarkana, AR

Daughters: Bernice Johnson of Kansas City, MO

Linda Bynum (Milton) of Texarkana, AR

Rena Mae Stewart of Orlando, FL

Sherion Jean Cooksey of Tucson, AZ

Cousin: Bonnie Ruth Hess of Kansas City, MO