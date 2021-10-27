Advertisement

Lova Jo Wile was born in Niles, Michigan on July 24, 1942. She left this world on October 24, 2021.

Lova was the youngest of 5 children. She married Glen Wile in 1961. They moved to Texarkana from Northern Indiana in 1978, fell in love with the city, and the people, and have called it home ever since.

Lova felt strongly about giving back to her community. She volunteered at several organizations including The Literacy Council and Hospice of Texarkana.

For her work at The Literacy Council, President Bush bestowed upon her the Points of Light Award which honors outstanding individuals who demonstrate integrity, empathy, respect, optimism, and belief in the power of the human spirit to create positive change.

She was a devout Christian and member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and then St. James Episcopal Church. She served on the Vestry, as former President of Daughters of the King and as the Texarkana representative for the Diocese Executive Council in Dallas.

After putting her husband and all three children through college, Lova was able to complete her own college degree in 2005 (at the age of 62) with a BA from Texas A&M, Texarkana. Texarkana’s own, Ross Perot, handed her the diploma.



Lova loved to travel. She and Glen visited all 50 states, 20 countries, and 4 continents during their 60 years of marriage. Santorini Greece was her favorite destination.

Survivors include her husband, Glen A. Wile of Texarkana, Texas; her daughter Doreene (Dori) Wile and son-in-law Michael Moccia of San Antonio; Shelly Naisbitt and son-in-law David Naisbitt of Springfield, VA; Glen (Lenny) Wile, Jr. and daughter-in-law Cathy Wile of Dallas; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild (with another due in February).

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. James Episcopal Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. James Episcopal Church.

