Neilan Dwayne Hensley

Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, Grandy, and friend Neilan Hensley, 63, of New Boston, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with services at Tapp Memorial United Methodist Church in New Boston.

Born October 9, 1958, in Canyon, Neilan grew up in Burleson with his mother, father, sister, and brother. He graduated from high school in 1977, and received his education degree from West Texas State University in 1981, later earning his Master’s of Education at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2009. Neilan impacted many young adults during his career. Some still refer to him as “Coach,” and he held that title dearly. Neilan’s passion was teaching and leading others during his 38 years as a Texas teacher, coach and administrator. After retirement, Neilan was elected to New Boston City Council and served his community from 2019 until his death.

Neilan loved people, lots of people. The more people Neilan could talk to the better. This is why his role as a Walmart Greeter was perfect for him. When you met Neilan, you were met with kindness, respect, and friendship. Whether you were family or a friend, Neilan was always someone you could go to for advice. He was a natural mentor and leader to anyone who knew him.

Neilan enjoyed cooking and BBQing his award-winning brisket, fishing at the barge with Jil and their dog Samson, gardening, and waking up extremely early to feed cows. In his early days, he enjoyed snake hunts with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jil, whom he married in 1983; three children, Nicole of Austin, Audrey of Melissa, and Colton of Chicago; parents Marion and Gayle of Meridian; his brother Leland of Meridian; his sister Yvonne of Burleson; his nephew Latham of Abilene; his niece Isabella of Meridian his grandchildren Riley, Ryan, and Hayes, and countless friends.

