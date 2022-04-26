Billy Black

Billy Herman Black, 80, of Texarkana TX, passed away on April 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

Billy was born on February 14, 1942 to William Herman and Mary Emma Black in Texarkana, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents. Billy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Black, son Dr. Scott Black and wife Melinda of Texarkana, daughter Susan Maynard and husband Justin of Texarkana, grandchildren Aubrey Maynard, Caroline Maynard, Molly Black, and Brooks Black all of Texarkana, brother Bobby Black and wife Sarah of Texarkana and many other family members and friends.

Billy was a member of Walnut Church of Christ, and a retired homebuilder. D-Daddy, as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, never missed a dance recital, soccer, basketball, volleyball, baseball or football game. Billy was an avid fisherman and always knew where the crappie were biting. Whether or not he would share this information is another story.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana, TX with Patrick Cannon and David Jackson Sr. officiating. Burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the adoption agency that is very special to our family: Christian Homes and Family Services- (1202 Estates Drive, Abilene, TX 79602)

The services will live-streamed on both the YouTube channel and the Facebook page for Walnut Church of Christ.

