Sponsor

Lucy Faye Trout, 83, of Irving, Texas passed away on April 25, 2024.

She was born on November 5, 1940, to Katie Mae and W. E. Collins in Texarkana, AR. After graduating from Hooks High School, she married the love of her life James Trout on July 31, 1959. She then began her working career at Red River Army Depot. They had a son, Dennis in 1960 and daughter Kristi in 1971. After moving to Irving, Texas with their two children in 1974, Lucy spent several years as a mom and housewife taking care of her family. She then began a new career as a successful freelance photography stylist for Neiman Marcus and Horchow. Her passions were family, spoiling her husband, kids, and grandkids, loving her pups, and pleasing others. She enjoyed decorating, sewing, ceramics, listening to gospel music, and shopping.

Lucy was a loving and committed wife, mother, grandmother, and devout Christian. Her life exemplified love in its purest form. Her gentle spirit and compassionate heart knew no bounds as she selflessly gave herself to others without hesitation. The dedication to her family and faith defines her life’s journey.

Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Bessie Mroczko, Betty Monroe, and Eddie Lou Clem; her mother and father-in-law, James Clarence (Blackie) and Etoile Trout; and two brothers-in-law, Danny Trout and David Hoppe.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, James Trout; son Dennis Trout and wife Tyra; daughter Kristi Laske and her husband Mark; three grandchildren, Katie Laske, Jackson Laske, and Taylor Farnell; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at:

Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, TX.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 30, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00p P.M.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 1:00 P.M.