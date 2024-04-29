Sponsor

Louise Richarson, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 25, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Richardson was born June 22, 1932, in New Boston, Texas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Texarkana Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene. She had a servant’s heart, and her love for Jesus was shown throughout her life. She was named Woman of the Year for her service and dedication to the Church of the Nazarene in the Dallas District. She and her husband started the first bus ministry at North Texarkana Church of the Nazarene by purchasing the first bus. Mrs. Richardson also served as a Sunday School Teacher. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Buddy Richardson; her daughter, Helen Lambert; three grandsons, James Dodez, Adrian Dodez, and Damon Lambert; two great-grandchildren, Dylon Carter and Anaya Carter; two great-great-grandchildren, Lennox James Eddington and Rowan James Eddington.

She is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law: Mary Dodez of Texarkana, Texas; Doris and Doyle Williford of Atlanta, Texas; Glenda Mize of San Antonio, Texas; and Tammy and Doug Kemp of Cleveland, Oklahoma; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Debbie Richardson of Texarkana, Texas; twenty-three grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren and twenty-one great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Bob Bilyeu and Rev. Andrew Marston officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Texarkana Cathedral Heights Church of the Nazarene, 4010 Fairground Rd, Texarkana, AR 71854.

