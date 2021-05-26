Advertisement

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael “Mike” Pournoury announces his passing on Friday May 21, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mike was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Originally from Iran, Mike came to the United States in 1974 to attend The Citadel Military College in Charleston, South Carolina. He subsequently became a proud U.S. resident and citizen after the Shah of Iran was deposed in 1979. He spent his entire professional career in the membership camping industry, making major contributions to the success of companies such as Thousand Trails, Western Horizons, and Colorado River Adventures. In 2007, he became the founder and CEO of Ocean Canyon Properties and moved to Texarkana upon the purchase of Millwood Landing RV Resort in Ashdown, Arkansas. Ocean Canyon Properties quickly grew to become one of the leaders in the membership camping industry, with eight resorts across six states.

Mike leaves behind his wife Amy Jo Pournoury of Texarkana, Texas, his three sons, Kellen Michael Pournoury, Donald (Caitlyn) Evin Crew, and Matthew Ryan Crew, his granddaughters Allie Marie Crew and Keely Jo Pournoury, his sister Tooba Pournoury, and brothers Jafar Pournoury, Khosrow Pournoury, Hamid Pournoury, Ebrahim Pournoury, and Mahmoud Pournoury.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ali Akbar and Zinat Pournoury and his brother Asi Pournoury.

Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Howard Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A memorial celebration of Mike’s life is planned for later this summer in Texarkana.

Online registration is at www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beams Bible Ministry at www.beamsbibles.com/bibles-in-memory-of