Luther Ray Douglas passed peacefully from this life in the early hours of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, surrounded by his children in the comfort of his home.

Born and raised in the Pleasant Hill community, Luther Ray grew up as one of five children to Buel and Vesta Douglas. As the only boy in the family, he had a close relationship with his sisters that continued as the siblings began their respective families. Weekends were spent camping and jug fishing with each other at Lake Greeson, a tradition that eventually spanned multiple generations.

The days Luther knew without the love of his life, Juanita Goss, were few. The two were joined in marriage on September 11, 1953, and welcomed two children into the world. After serving five years in the Army during the Korean War and an additional seven years in the Army National Guard, Luther and Juanita returned to Texarkana to raise their children on the same stretch of the Miller County Road they grew up on.

While Juanita manned the home front, Luther provided for his family with an expansive career in construction. Spanning nearly 50 years and multiple companies, Luther served as an estimator, purchasing coordinator, and superintendent over jobs that included the construction of Highway 59, Bryce’s Cafeteria, and the Harley Davidson dealership in Texarkana.

Many folks think of friends as family, but for Luther it was true. His best friends were his cousins Wayne Buchanan and Lloyd Jones, and many adventures were had through the years. Early on they would travel together with their wives, going as far as Maine just to taste a fresh lobster. Sometimes they would simply meet up to play a round of dominoes at the house, or road trip to Bossier City for a day at the boats.

When Luther and Juanita were not traveling with their friends or family, they were making their home an oasis. Between the garden and fruit trees that provided for the family year-round, the horses Luther trained for trail rides or checking cows, and the problems he solved with his carpentry and mechanical skills, there was always something to be done and an opportunity to learn something new.

Of all the titles he had through the years, though, his favorite was Pop. Luther celebrated his grandchildren and he and Mamaw welcomed the kids into their homes and lives any chance they had. After retirement, Luther and Juanita were known to load up the car and spend weeks driving and exploring the countryside with the company of his mother-in-law and any available grandchildren. They were committed patrons to Denny’s and Cracker Barrel during their travels and Pop was sure to never miss stopping at a historical marker on their route.

Luther is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Juanita Lee Goss Douglas; his parents, Buel and Vesta Douglas; sisters Mary Stone and Gloria Adcock; and brothers-in-law Bobby Love, Gerald Adcock, and Johnny Collins “Boogie” Walker.

Luther is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Darla Douglas and Roger and Lisa Douglas, both of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren, Lauren Faulkner (Jay) of Conway, AR, Joshua Neely (Erika) of Colorado Springs, CO, Daniel Neely (Meghann) of Little Rock, AR, Kelli Harris (Landon) of Farmington, AR, William Blake Douglas (Hanan) of Wake Village, TX, and Lydia Jones (Kole) of Conway, AR; sisters Louise Love of Texarkana, AR, Gayle Walker of Prattville, AL, and brother-in-law Jack Stone of Texarkana, TX; and a host of great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, AR, on Friday, December 20 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 11:00 on Saturday, December 21 with Rev. Bill Robinson officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association C/O of Wanda Adcock at 4090 MC 28 Texarkana, AR 71854.