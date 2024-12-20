Sponsor

Jessie Marie Sams, 88 of Texarkana, TX, passed away December 16, 2024.

She was born on August 14, 1936, in Texarkana, TX.

She volunteered at the Salvation Army.

She is preceded by her parents and two brothers, George and Gene Laird.

She is survived by her husband Billy Sams of Texarkana, TX; one son, David Sams of Florida; one granddaughter, Samantha Sams of Colorado and two great-granddaughters Anna and Mary Grace.

Funeral service will be Monday at 2:00 pm, December 23, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of Texarkana.