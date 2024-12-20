Sponsor

Mrs. Emma Lee Richard (Miss Emma) 86, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024.

Emma was born on December 24, 1937 to the parentage of Lucile Smith and James Nelson of Rodessa, Louisiana.

Emma accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Arkadelphia Baptist Church in Rodessa, Louisiana. She loved and trusted in the Lord during good times and bad times. On June 18, 1954 Emma was wed in holy matrimony to the late Bob Richard Jr. Born into this union were Shirley, Dan, and Jackie. She was a devoted, loving, and caring wife and mother who was always there when needed the most. She later showed all of these affections towards her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all knew her as “MemMaw”.

Emma never met a stranger and gained long-term friendships throughout her years of employment as a private domestic worker and later as a manager for El Chico Restaurant. It was during her employment at El Chico that she became known as “Miss Emma.” She had a strong work ethic and passed this characteristic onto her children and grand-children.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, three Sisters: Clara Nelson, Viola Nelson, and Bettye Spivey, two Brothers: Louis Nelson and Charles Nelson.

Emma leaves a legacy of love and strength to her Daughters: Shirley Kelley, Jackie Richard-Soloman (Stanley), Son: Dan Richard (Sharon), Grandchildren: Bob Richard III, Cara Kelley, DaMarcus Thomas, Daniel Richard and Deroyce Hawkins. To also share in her memory are 12 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild; 1 Sister: Mary Odom and a Family Friend: Bubba Green, also a Host of Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives.

Viewing Monday, December 23, 2024 from 1:00-2:00 PM Mt. Olive Baptist Church 5803 Mt. Olive Drive Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the Church. Burial at Fairhaven Cemetery East 35th St. @ Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR. under direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.