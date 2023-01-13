Susan DeFoy

Advertisement

Susan Bann DeFoy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, with her sons by her side. She was born February 6, 1941, in Texarkana to William and Florence Bann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Bann.

She is survived by two sons, Will (Stacey) of Jackson, OH and David of Texarkana, grandchildren Kylie Prater (Ethan) of Oceanside, CA and Josie DeFoy of Jackson, OH, two nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

A graduate of Arkansas High and the University of Texas at Austin, Susan was an educator, following her mother’s legacy. Susan began her teaching career at Texas High, Texarkana. She settled into elementary classrooms in Houston, and later Texarkana. Susan gave 30 years to education, finishing her service with gifted and talented programs at TISD.

Susan was a member of Central Christian Church and participated in the CWF. She was a member of Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Chi Omega Alumni Chapter, and was a former member of the Junior Leagues of Texarkana and Houston.

The family would like to thank her caregivers over the past 7 years while she lived with Alzheimer’s, and a special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park officiated by Wes Byas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Christian Church, 903 Walnut, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

