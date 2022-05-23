Advertisement

Roger Keith McKeever, 64, of Flint, Texas went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.

Keith was a practical joker, smart and witty, with a generous heart of gold. Because he was such a big kid at heart, his nieces and nephews adored him and affectionately nick-named him “Bare”. From mooning events to making huge cannonball splashes in the family pool and road trips to many amusement parks and family gatherings, he brought loads of joy, laughter, and happiness to everyone. Keith was well-known for his friendliness, his genuine concern for others and his willingness to love others unconditionally.

Keith was born in Texarkana, Texas on June 22, 1957. He graduated from Texas High in 1975 and continued his education at DeVry and Eastfield College in Dallas where he studied electronics. Keith worked a variety of jobs over the years: Coin Co., Instrumentation Laboratories, Diebold, Overhead Door, and Stretford at the Cascades in Tyler, Texas. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, was a competitive baseball pitcher, and a dedicated Texas sports fan (until they started losing…then he would quickly change the channel). Keith also had a sweet spot in his heart for both music and dancing. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2000 and faced with difficult challenges at times, he worked and lived life; he never gave up.

Keith is preceded in death by his father, Charles “Ed” McKeever of Wake Village, TX.

He is survived by “the love of his life” Donna McKeever of Flint, Texas and stepson Billy West Sheets of New Albany, IN, His mother Jean McKeever of Wake Village, TX, his four brothers: Mike and wife Dot McKeever of Midwest City, OK, Terry and wife Debra McKeever of Tyler, TX, Steve McKeever of Wake Village, TX, and Greg and wife Cindy McKeever of Red Lick, TX.

Visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Hwy Nash, TX, on Sunday May 22, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Keith’s celebration of life will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Monday May 23, 2022, at 10:00 am with a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5101 W 7th Street Texarkana, TX, to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Keith’s family is requesting family and friends to consider making a donation to the MD Anderson Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

For those who cannot attend, services will be broadcast live 10A M Monday, May 23, 2022,at https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/.

