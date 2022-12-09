Advertisement

Margaret Annette Lindsey age 83 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Lindsey was born December 19, 1938 to Joe and Julia Ann Goodwin. She was a Homemaker, member of First Assembly of God, DeKalb and is preceded in death by her parents, husband of over 40 years, Cater Joe Lindsey and a son, Jeffery Martin.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Josetta and Chris Taillon of Simms, Texas, Granddaughter and family, Tiffany and Ryan Fleet of New Boston, Texas, great grandsons, Sawyer Stevenson and Gibson Fleet of New Boston, Texas, Great Granddaughter, Taylor Fleet of New Boston, Texas, a sister, Glenda Bostian of California, nieces Terri Leigh Bostian and Julie Needham, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston at 2:00 P.M with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Interment will be in Wards Creek Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, December 9, 2022 at the funeral home.

