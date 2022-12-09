Advertisement

Edris Elaine Carpenter, 95 of Texarkana passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in a local nursing facility.

Elaine was born on April 13, 1927, in Texarkana to Moody Lyman Johnson & Martha Louise Baldwin Johnson (later Simmons).

She was proceeded in death by her parents; her stepfather Cecil Ray (Daddy Ray) Simmons, one son William Gerald (Jerry) Carpenter, one brother Moody Lyman Johnson, Jr., and sister Lolita Daniel.

Survivors include her husband of 75 years, George Carpenter, Sr., one son George Carpenter, Jr. wife Julia, One daughter Jane Ann (Janie) Carpenter Coker, five grandchildren, Nikki Miller (Ron) of Hurst, TX, Natalie Carpenter of Plant City, FL, Katie Moore (Tyler) of Dallas, TX, Holly Coker of Fayetteville, AR, Sarah Carpenter of Texarkana, TX, 7 great grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Buddy.

Elaine was a member of Central Christian Church, a member of Northridge Country Club, and the Women’s Golf Association. The simplest pleasures of life brought great joy to Elaine. She enjoyed spending time in her yard planting and tending to her beautiful flowerbeds. She could tell you the name of every flower, tree, bush, and shrub. She could tell you when to plant, when to fertilize, and when to trim. Her yard was picture perfect in the spring and always received Yard of the Month every year. She loved to sit on the back patio with anyone that would stop by to visit. Her laughter was contagious and echoed for miles. The unconditional love she shared with her family and friends is something that will be cherished forever.

Service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Advertisement

Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Christian Church – 903 Walnut St. Texarkana, TX.

The family will be at 4007 Potomac Circle Texarkana, TX.

