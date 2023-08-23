Sponsor

Margaret Diane Wingfield, age 77, of Hot Springs, Arkansas died on Sunday, August 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Wingfield was born February 20, 1946 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was a Christian and the owner of Thompson Builders. She enjoyed playing cards and was always the life of the party. If the gathering seemed to be a little dull you could count on her to bring life to it, and everyone was going to have a good time. Mrs. Wingfield was a very outgoing person and made many friends throughout her life. She was also known to be outspoken and did not mind giving you her opinion. She was the kind of lady who made sure things got done and she gave more than she ever took. Mrs. Wingfield was an all-around good woman who will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, W.A. “Dub” Wingfield; her daughter, Ginger Adair; her parents, Clarence and Helen Thompson, and her brother, Donald Thompson.

She is survived by her son, Lee Gleghorn of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one stepson, Rusty Wingfield of California; four grandchildren, Ashton Jones, of Bellevue, Nebraska, Danielle DeMarzo of St. Petersburg, Florida, Katlyn Peters of North Little Rock, AR, and Mark W. Adair of Alaska, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Third Street Baptist Church in Arkadelphia, Arkansas with Bro. James Guthrie officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

