Dr. James Richard Wilson, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.

James was born on November 7, 1932 in Fulton, Arkansas to Ben A. Wilson and Ruthe Wilson. He spent his working days as a school administrator. In his free time, he enjoyed music and the outdoors. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Helen Louise Wilson; his daughter, Brie Dodson of Virginia; four grandsons, Joren Combs, Chris Combes, Brandon Dodson, and Justin Dodson.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. with Father Dave Halt officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

