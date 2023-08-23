Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Kelly Eugene Adkinson, 81, of Saratoga, AR, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 18, 2023.

Mr. Adkinson was born on May 28, 1942, in Mineral Wells, Texas.

Mr. Adkinson loved his family and was famous for saying “I love all my babies”. He also loved the Lord, and he was an ordained minister.

He is preceded in death by his son, Eric Russell Adkinson.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Adkinson; four daughters, Kelly Johnson and husband Kevin, Shelby Strebeck and husband Tim, Sheri Taylor and husband James, and Jessica May and husband Justin; grandchildren, Anthony Johnson and wife Lizzie, Christine Mitchell and husband William, Brooke Ferguson and husband Stephen, Heather Kroll and husband Richard, Ryan Strebeck and wife Paige, Caleb Taylor and wife Alex, Noah Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Madison May, Cade May, and Ainsley May; great-grandchildren, Chloe Johnson, Micah Cooper, Lillian Cooper, Chance Ferguson, Zeth Kroll, Lincoln Kroll, Avenleigh Kroll, Shepherd Strebeck, and Ezra Strebeck; one great-great-grandchild, Atlas Thomas; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 –10:30 A.M. prior to the service.

