Sponsor

Margaret “Maggie” Atkinson Singh, 83 of New Boston, TX passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 in a Texarkana hospital. Maggie was born in

Durham, England on May 30, 1940.

Maggie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Balbir Singh of New Boston, TX; son Anand Singh of New Boston; along with a host of family and friends

Cremation is under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX. A memorial service/visitation is scheduled at the funeral home for Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2:00pm