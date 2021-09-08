Raymond Smith, Jr.

Advertisement

Raymond “Peanut” Lewis Smith, Jr., age 53, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at MD Anderson Hospital.

Mr. Smith was born April 1, 1968, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a tire builder at Cooper Tire for over thirty years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Raymond enjoyed PC gaming and gardening fruits and vegetables. He liked to mow the yard and if he couldn’t mow his own, he would mow someone else’s. Raymond spent his free time on his family property, working the land, getting it how he and his wife wanted it. He adored his beloved grand-pups, Nova, Annabelle, and Adelaide. However, the thing that he enjoyed most was providing for his family and others and seeing them happy.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-eight years, Cherie Smith; his children, Haley Smith, Josh Smith and Alex Hutchison; one grandchild, Hanna Surratt; his parents, Ray and Jennifer Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy Sr. and Mary Anderson; one brother, Steve Smith; one sister, Pam Lewis; one uncle Gary Truitt; and two aunts Linda Weatherly and Sue Hays; along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, September 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.