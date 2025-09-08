Sponsor

Nadine Mason Foster, age 88, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025. She was born on April 11, 1937, in Ashdown, Arkansas, to Laverne and Berry Mason.

Nadine spent her working years as the beloved shop manager of My Little Beauty Shop. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, baking, working in her yard, and—most of all—making sure her “babies” were all doing well.

She was known by her family as sassy and talkative, with a talent for organization, so precise, in fact, that she labeled her disposable containers to ensure every lid had its rightful match. A small thing, perhaps, but one that proved to be a great idea in the long run!

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, Berry and Laverne Mason; her sisters, Patsy Ruth and Betty Butler; and her beloved husband, Conley Foster.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Dean; her son, Gary (Bud), and his wife Tommie; her grandchildren: Justin and wife Whitney Wright, Josh and wife Sidney Foster, granddaughter Jordana and husband Chris Martin, and Jake and wife Kaleigh Foster. She also leaves behind her greats: Tristan, Rex, Rendi, Karleigh, Maebry, and Fischer; along with cherished nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and a host of dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to Myrtle Springs Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

A very special thank you to the loving caregivers from Chambers Hospice and The Oaks Assisted Living—your kindness and care meant the world to our family.