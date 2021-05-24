Margie Smith

Advertisement

Marjorie “Margie” Sue Smith, age 78, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born January 18, 1943, in Cassville, Missouri to Guy and Ellen Edwards. Margie worked over the years in the meat department of many area grocery stores. She was a Baptist, had a green thumb and loved plants and flowers. She enjoyed needlework and crocheting and made the most beautiful afghans.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Samuel Smith of Hooks, Texas; four daughters, Kathryn Smith of Hooks, Texas, Pamela Aulie and husband Kris of Collinsville, Texas, Connie Lamon and husband Guy of Hooks, Texas and Samantha and Ronald House of Nash, Texas; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Edwards of Dallas, Texas and one sister, Verna Mae Karl of Tomball, Texas.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, May 24, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Marion Coon officiating. Private burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.