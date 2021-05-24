Sandra Ray Latham

Advertisement

Sandra Latham, age 70, of Nash, Texas passed away on May 20, 2021 at a hospice facility.

Mrs. Latham was born on October 21, 1950 in Texarkana, Arkansas to her parents, J.D. and Frances Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; the love her of life, Jerry Latham; and her granddaughter, Amber Steele. She was a faithful member of Oaklawn Baptist Church since 1971, she loved cooking for all the church fellowships, and truly has a servant’s heart. She also worked in a daycare for 25 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dusty Latham and wife Penny, daughter, Tracy Latham; her sister, Barbara Struenberg; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Killett; sister-in-law Ruth Ann Killett; her grandsons, Will and Keith Gardner; and one great- granddaughter, Lynlee Resecker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.