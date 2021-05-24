Wanda Gale Gray

Advertisement

On May 21, 2021, Wanda Gray left this earthly world to go to her heavenly home.

She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on August 29, 1943. She was the daughter of J.C. and Ruth Gray. She attended Texarkana, Arkansas Schools and graduated from Arkansas High in 1961. She attended Texarkana College and Ouachita Baptist University, from which she received her Master’s Degree in education. She taught 1st grade at Union Elementary for 10 years, 1 year at Redwater/Maud and 27 years at Hooks Elementary as Pre-K and Kindergarten teacher. She retired in May 2005 with 39 years of teaching. Wanda loved life, her family and friends, and was an avid sports fan. She was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Wanda is survived by two brothers and wife, Troy and Annette Gray of Halley, Arkansas, Pete Gray of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Mary Ann and husband Jim Colbert of Texarkana, Arkansas; three nephews and wives, Clark and Melissa Colbert of Texarkana, Arkansas, Corey and Somer Colbert of Springdale, Arkansas, James Waltz of New Boston, Texas; two nieces and husbands, Angie and David Gossman of Monticello, Arkansas, Angie and Charles Russell of Tennessee; two great-nieces Carah Colbert-Matchett (Brett) and Mila Colbert; seven great-nephews, Trey, Timothy, Thomas, Gray, and Gage Colbert, Mackenzie and wife Malorie Gossman and Conner Gossman; and a great-great niece, Elle Gossman.

Advertisement

Visitation will be from 6:00pm – 7:30pm on Thursday May 27, 2021 at the Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am Friday, May 28, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Clark Colbert officiating, under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.