Mari Jean Green, age 94, of Maud, Texas passed away on December 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Green was born on March 10, 1926 in Redwater, Texas to her parents Tim and Sarah Strickland. She was a banker and attended the Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Johnnie Green; her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Robert Moore; one granddaughter, Anna Waters; one son-in-law, Jerry Price; one sister, Ruth Lewis; two brothers, Charles and Earl Strickland.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and son-in-law, Phyllis Price, Marilyn and Gary White all of Maud, Texas; Five grandchildren, Chloe Armstrong, Dennis (Andy) Waters, Doug Griffith, Kerry and Chad White; Eight great grandchildren, Mark and Hayden Armstrong, Brooke Diley, Paul and Gracie Griffith, Tristian and Kash White, Raegan McAlexander; and two great-great grandchildren, Kaydence and Karson Diley.

The family would also like to express great gratitude to Encompass Hospice Health Care.

Service will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at Redwater Cemetery Pavilion at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Jones officiating.

