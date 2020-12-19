William “Butch” Morriss Acker Jr.

Advertisement

Butch Acker, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas died Thursday, December 17, 2020 in a local hospice facility.

Butch was born August 13, 1942 in Tyler, Texas to William Morriss Acker and Ella Pansy McKellar Acker. Butch was a general insurance adjuster and was a United States Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Robinson Acker and his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Terri Acker(Brandy) of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, Richard Jerkins(Kimberly) of Dallas, Texas and Gary Jerkins of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Hallye Jerkins and fiancé, Jansen; Trey Jerkins and fiancé, Alyx; and Gary Jerkins Jr; and fur babies Millie and Maisy.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana for their care and support during this time.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Chris Hooten officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

