Marie Varner Patterson, 87 years old of Wake Village, Texas passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at a local hospital with her family at her side. She was born March 1, 1934 in Pulaski, Mississippi to Allen and Mattie Varner. She was a retired technician from GE Plant, Pine Street School in Texarkana, the Northridge Country Club and of the Southern Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Monroe Patterson, one grandson, William Lewis Brumley four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her children, Gail Patterson Ashen of Huntington Beach, California, William Randal and Linda Jo Patterson, Larry Allen and Andrea Patterson all of Maud, Texas, Vickie Lee Patterson of Wake Village, Texas, Anthony Glenn and Detra Patterson of Texarkana, Texas, Cynthia Marie Patterson of Nash, Texas, three sisters, Jonell Weems, Maggie Geneva Hawthorne, Ellene Stanley, her grandchildren, Ryan Ashen, Lauren Marie Ashen, Kelli Bryant, Kyle Patterson, Eric Allen Patterson, Emily Alexandria Patterson, Angie Gail Guy, Jimmy Long, Starla Patterson, Jeana Patterson, Bree Ann Marie Gonzalez, Laura Rushing, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, July 5, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.