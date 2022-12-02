Marilyn Grantier

Advertisement

Marilyn Player Grantier March 8, 1950 – November 25, 2022.

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents William H. Player and Jacquelyn P. Player and her sister, Dianne P. Hufford, all from Natchez, MS, and her spouse, Kenneth Mitchell of Texarkana, TX.

Marilyn was a unique and one-of-a-kind person. She marched to the beat of her own drum. She was smart, humble, empathetic, and STUBBORN. She was fiercely independent and loved her horses and doggies. She was always supportive of those she loved and was a friend to all. She was originally a Mississippi native but spent the last 25 years in Texarkana. In her later years, she was determined to continue living on her own even as her vision began to fail. The family is grateful to her loyal neighbors who checked in with her or drove her anywhere she needed to go. Future funeral arrangements will include a memorial service and interment in Natchez, MS in early March 2023.

She is survived by her daughter Laura Dianne Grantier (David), grandchildren Jolie and Evan Snavely of Springfield, VA, sisters Debbie Player of Jackson, MS and Pam Player Williams of Bay St. Louis, MS, brother-in-law Meade Hufford of Weems, VA, niece Jacquelyn Kimbrough Williams, and nephews Ross, Trice, and Lance Hufford, and Cole Kimbrough.

Marilyn was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was loved by so many and will be missed.

