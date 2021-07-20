Marilynn Smiley

Advertisement

Marilynn Lois Smiley, age 64, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Ms. Smiley was born November 7, 1956, in New Boston, Texas, to Tommie and Ruby Holcomb. She was retired from Humco and was of the Christian faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, painting with diamonds and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by parents, one daughter, Lisa Smiley and her husband, Stan Smiley.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Amanda Smiley of Texarkana; one daughter, Michelle Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Isaac Smiley and Madison Johnson; two sisters, June Larey and husband Jackie and Jean Holcomb and her partner, Robert Banks; one brother Randall Holcomb and his wife Patty; one niece, Jacqueline Larey and her best friend and fur baby, Tinkerbelle.

Graveside services will be at 3:30 PM Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

The family will be at the home of Jackie and June Larey.