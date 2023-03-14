Marion Soper

Advertisement

Marion Theresa Soper, age 89, of Hooks, Texas, formerly of Keeseville, New York, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Soper was born May 24, 1933, in New York. She earned an associates degree in Business Management before opening, managing, and running her own motel, The Villa Motel in Keeseville, New York. She also worked for four years at the Plattsburg Air Force Base.

Mrs. Soper collected hummingbird and angel figurines and loved to go shopping. She enjoyed trying new restaurants but her greatest joy was helping others. Marion helped everyone who needed it and was loved by everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence P. Soper and three children, Diane Hamilton, Charles Soper and Michael Soper.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Cecilia Soper of Hooks, Texas; eight grandchildren, Theresa Johnson, Marion Childs, Kayla McLeod, Kyle Soper, Brendan Consulta, Carmela Aquino, Jesse Farrell, and Kayte Hamilton; and eight great-grandchildren, Jordan Johnson, Benji Johnson, Tyler Childs, Eva Childs, McKenzie Lollar, Micah Lollar, Ashleigh Farrell, and Sahra Farrell.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Monday, March 20, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Les Colley officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Keeseville, New York.

