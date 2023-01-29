Advertisement

Mother Marion Walker, also graciously known by those that loved her as Mother Dear/Madea, Aunt Marion, and Granny passed away at the age of 103 peacefully in her sleep on January 17, 2023. She was surrounded by family in her home in Stone Mountain, Georgia outside of Atlanta.

Madea was born on February 8, 1919 to the late Mr. Albert and Mrs. Pauline Richardson in Redwater, Texas.

Marion gave her life to Christ in her youth. She became the wife of William Walker on April 18, 1936. They were faithful members of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Lorenzo, Texas.

Marion loved caring for others and spent the early part of her life and career as a caregiver and nurse assistant for the sick and elderly. One of her favorite hobbies was cooking. She served as the head cook at Acuff Steakhouse in Acuff, Texas for many years. She also had the gift of gardening as she always had the most beautiful flowers and plants. Marion moved to Maud, Texas in 1980, and loved spending time with her sister, Ruth Hall and her family. They often shared festive meals, conversations, attended church together at Mount Obie Baptist Church, and loved traveling to revivals together. She had deep love and compassion for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her animals-which she loved and treated like her own. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as: walking and fishing. She loved to travel and visit family. In the latter part of her life, Marion continued her legacy of love by caring for her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and anyone in need of assistance or care. She was a humble servant of God and read her Bible daily. She is known for her continuous prayers for others, steadfast faith, and unwavering strength. She fought tirelessly with superhuman might until the very end. She was truly blessed, and as a centurion, has seen five generations in her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by: Husband, William Walker: Three Sons: Hosie Walker, Travis Walker, Charles Walker. Four Brothers: Harrison Galbert, Curnell Richardson, Dan Galbert, Ardis Richardson; Three Sisters: Emma Lee Richardson, Claudia Galbert, Ruth Hall.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

One Son: Shakir Muhyee (Seidah) Longview, TX

Two Daughters: Patsy Walker, Odessa, TX; Wonder Hurt (Odis) Stone Mountain, GA.

Ten Grandchildren: Autry Pryor, Shakir Muhyee II, Saleem Muhyee (Heather); Rafael Mann (Stephanie), Corey Walker (Ennis), LaTasha Walker, Ameerah Muhyee, Na’imah Bilal, Lou Walker and Debra Draughan.

Sixteen Great Grandchildren: Keira Bruce and fifteen other great grandkids, four great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends.

Visitation Friday, January 27, 2023 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Saturday, January 28, 2023 10:00 AM New Oak Grove, 3550 FM 559, Texarkana, TX 75503 with Rev. Leroy Spiller, Eulogist. Burial Nash Cemetery.

